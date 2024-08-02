Murder charges reinstated against Center City bouncer in assault case, court rules

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's Superior Court is allowing third-degree murder charges to be reinstated against a bouncer accused of killing a 41-year-old outside of an LGBTQ bar in 2022.

The defendant, Kenneth Frye, was working as a bouncer when he allegedly punched Eric Pope outside Tabu Bar and Lounge on April 16, 2022, in Center City.

READ MORE: Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside Center City bar

"I just can't fathom anyone hurting him because he's so good, so helpful and so honest. It's just difficult," said the family member of 41-year-old Eric Pope.

Pope became unconscious and later died of his injuries.

Later that year, a Common Pleas Court judge threw out the third-degree murder charge, allowing the commonwealth to proceed only on a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office appealed the decision, which was later reversed on July 15, 2024.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested during looting was out on bail in connection with deadly assault outside bar

Krasner applauded the higher court's decision, saying his office will now resume prosecution on the more serious charge.

"I also applaud the Superior Court for this ruling, which brings us one step closer to justice for Eric Pope, his friends and family, and the LGBTQ+ community of which he was a part. My office will resume prosecution of this case with the Third Degree Murder charge reinstated," Krasner said.