Man arrested during looting was out on bail in connection with deadly assault outside bar

Kenneth Frye, 23, is facing a burglary charge and was arrested after looters ransacked a Fine Wine & Good Spirits, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the Philadelphia looters arrested during the lawlessness on Tuesday night was out on bail in connection with a deadly assault outside a bar.

Kenneth Frye

Kenneth Frye, 23, is facing a burglary charge and was arrested after looters ransacked a Fine Wine & Good Spirits on the 3100 block of Girard Ave., according to police.

In April of last year, Frye was a bouncer at Tabu nightclub and was seen on video punching 41-year-old patron, Eric Pope, and knocking him unconscious.

Pope died from his injuries.

Frye was arrested and charged with third-degree murder, but in December a judge dismissed that charge. The district attorney's office filed an appeal, but Frye was able to post bail on manslaughter charges and was released.

Pope's family responded to this latest arrest of their son's alleged killer saying, "We have lost our son, Eric Pope, forever. I don't understand how somebody who is facing prosecution for taking the life of my son can go out and be arrested for another crime while we are awaiting a higher court decision on the DA's appeal to reinstate third-degree murder charges."

The DA's office says they have filed a motion to revoke bail on Frye's prior case since this latest arrest is a violation of his bail.

The looting started on Tuesday night, hours after a judge dismissed charges against a police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry. City officials say this looting has nothing to do with the peaceful protest that followed that decision.

Dozens of people have since been arrested.