Montgomery County man to spend life in prison after pleading guilty to estranged wife's murder

Elizabeth Shea was found dead in her Cromwell Lane home in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township on April 10.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man pled guilty and will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for the stabbing death of his estranged wife.

Kenneth Shea was sentenced on Monday for the murder of 57-year-old Elizabeth Shea back in April.

Elizabeth was found dead in her Cromwell Lane home in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township on April 10.

Authorities said she was found dead in her room with stab wounds to her neck.

It's believed that Kenneth, who had an active warrant against him for an assault against his estranged wife, entered the home through the window and killed her.

Police said he assaulted and strangled her in January, and in that incident, officers were called to the home. By March 15, Kenneth was served an order of protection.

Elizabeth had filed for divorce the day before the killing.

"This was a relationship that turned abusive, that was going downhill, and there was escalating conduct, escalating from the strangulation case in January up until the point where she died," said Assistant District Attorney Tanner Beck.

Her family says Kenneth pleading guilty to first-degree murder and being immediately sentenced was the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

They say now they can begin to heal, knowing Kenneth will be behind bars for good.

In court, Kenneth apologized to Elizabeth and her three adult sons. His attorney said he wanted to bring her son's closure, and they said they were thankful the case didn't go to trial.

"As far as Ken's statement, I'm very moved and felt his apology was sincere. I appreciate it, we do appreciate that. It seems like he's suffering a loss too so that's unfortunate, but again, it was a decision he made as well," said Bob Bradley, Elizabeth's son.

"He's come to grips with the situation he finds himself in and he knows that it's all of his own doing which is why he wanted to plead guilty. He didn't want to put the family through a trial or make them relive any of the events and he has just resigned himself to the fact that he's going to spend every day for the rest of his life in prison as a result of what he did," added Defense Attorney Francis Genovese.

Monday marks two months to the day since Elizabeth was found dead in her home.

The family's attorney says the goal was to bring closure as soon as possible so her youngest son can head off to college without a trial date looming.