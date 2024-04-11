Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Montgomery County home

Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Montgomery County home

Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Montgomery County home

Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Montgomery County home

Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Montgomery County home

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Less than a month after a Montgomery County man was served a court order to stay away from his estranged wife, officials say he broke into her home and stabbed her to death.

Kenneth Shea, 37, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his estranged wife, 57-year-old Elizabeth Shea, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Elizabeth Shea was found dead in her Cromwell Lane home in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Employees at Lucky Dogz pet daycare said they knew something was wrong when she didn't show up for work and a welfare check revealed their instincts were correct.

Authorities said Elizabeth was found dead in her room with stab wounds to her neck.

Detectives believe even though Elizabeth changed the locks, Kenneth Shea entered the home through the window, pushing a mounted air conditioner into the house and crawling inside.

Kenneth Shea had an active warrant against him for an assault against his estranged wife. Police said he assaulted and strangled her before officers were called to the home in January.

By March 15, Kenneth Shea was served an order of protection.

Authorities said Elizabeth Shea filed for divorce the day before the killing.

After discovering Elizabeth Shea's body, detectives traced Kenneth Shea's Uber account. They said at 12:23 a.m. on the day of the murder, he requested an Uber from the Feasterville Comfort Inn to the street behind Cromwell Lane.

At 3:27 a.m., another Uber was requested to pick him up and drop him back off at the Comfort Inn.

By 6 p.m., the Bensalem SWAT Team found Kenneth Shea at the Comfort Inn and took him into custody.

Kenneth Shea was arrested and is awaiting a May 7 hearing.