Kesha, Ne-Yo to headline Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert

Kesha, Ne-Yo to headline Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert

Kesha, Ne-Yo to headline Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert

Kesha, Ne-Yo to headline Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert

Kesha, Ne-Yo to headline Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer is on everyone's minds, and we are learning about this year's Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert in Philadelphia.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials unveiled plans for the annual event Tuesday morning.

We also learned who will headline the party on the parkway.

Superstars Kesha and Ne-Yo will be the main headliners on July 4th.

The 2024 Welcome America will kick off on June 19 with the Juneteenth Block Party and run until July 4.