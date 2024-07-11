2nd suspect arrested after shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 7 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second suspect has been arrested after a shooting last month in North Philadelphia left seven people wounded.

Khalif Duren, 23, surrendered to police on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Khalif Duren

The first suspect arrested, 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey, was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the days after the June 19 shooting.

A third suspect identified in this case, 20-year-old Amirah Square, remains at large.

Amirah Square

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of N. Bambrey Street.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when three suspects pull up in a car, and at least one of them fired 17 gunshots down the block.

The victims, who are between the ages of 16 and 46, were all shot while standing outside.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between juveniles and that led to parents getting involved, police said.

