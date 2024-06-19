North Philadelphia shooting injures 7 people, including teenager

Chopper 6 over North Philadelphia after multiple people injured in shooting on June 19, 2024.

Chopper 6 over North Philadelphia after multiple people injured in shooting on June 19, 2024.

Chopper 6 over North Philadelphia after multiple people injured in shooting on June 19, 2024.

Chopper 6 over North Philadelphia after multiple people injured in shooting on June 19, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a shooting injured seven people, including a teenager, on Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bambery Street in North Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News that three gunshot victims were found at the scene and two others arrived at the hospital.

The victims are between the ages of 19 and 46. Police say all five victims are stable.

Action News has also confirmed a sixth victim, identified as a teenager, was grazed by a bullet. The teen is also in stable condition.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after being injured in the shooting. She was placed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect came around the corner and opened fire down the block.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.