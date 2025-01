The restaurant was not open to customers at the time.

Crews battle fire at Red Lobster restaurant in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews responded to a fire at the Red Lobster restaurant in King of Prussia.

The Action Cam was there, along the 400 block of Dekalb Pike.

Reports of that fire came in around midnight Sunday.

The restaurant was not open to customers at the time.

Nobody was hurt.

The extent of the damage is still unclear.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.