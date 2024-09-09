﻿Kitty on Top bartending is ready to elevate the cocktails at your next event

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Kitty Barnes is the owner and mixologist behind Kitty on Top Bartending.

In 2014, she received her mixology diploma and later was encouraged by her husband to start her own business.

By 2021, Kitty on Top Bartending came to life, and she now provides luxury bartending experiences for special events.

She also offers cocktail-making classes in her husband's DSQ Photography Studio.

Classes range from 10-60 people; by the end of the class, you will be a mixologist.

Kitty Barnes creates custom simple syrups for her cocktails and plans to bottle those in the future for retail.

You can visit the Kitty on Top Bartending website to book unique cocktails for your next event or enjoy a cocktail-making class with friends.

Website| Instagram| Facebook

2544 Fairhill Ave, Glenside, PA 19038