Investigators say it started as a dispute between a couple and a group of men inside a club near 61st and Passyunk Avenue.

Man believed to be intentionally struck in deadly Philadelphia crash identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are still searching for the suspect who fatally struck a man and fled the scene on Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident reportedly started as a dispute between a couple and a group of men inside a gentleman's club near 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Authorities say the argument spilled outside and turned physical around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, both sides then got into their vehicles, but the argument continued.

That's when police say a 28-year-old man -- who was part of the couple -- got out of his car and confronted the group of men, who were in a Dodge Durango.

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace told Action News it appears the Dodge intentionally ran into the man, pushing him 70 feet off the roadway and into a nearby gully.

"It looks like that Dodge Durango intentionally rammed the male," said Pace.

The man, who has been identified as Kyree Saunders, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they found a gun next to the victim, but it's not clear who had the weapon originally.

No arrests have been made, investigators said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.