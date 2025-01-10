National Guard called in to protect property from looters

Early estimates predict $57B in damages from California fires; National Guard called in amid looting

LOS ANGELES -- The fires in Southern California have consumed 45 square miles - which equals the same size as San Francisco.

Firefighters are facing so many challenges, including a shortage of water.

The damage from the wildfires is being described as "unimaginable."

There have been at least 10 fire-related deaths in Los Angeles, according to the county's Department of Medical Examiner.

Thousands of homes, including at least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, and two libraries have been destroyed.

Bars, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores have also been reduced to rubble.

Between 2020 and 2022, insurance companies declined to renew 2. 8 million homeowner policies in the state, including 531,000 in L.A. County.

"Pacific Palisades right now could just be taken off the map. It's -- there is no Pacific Palisades," said one resident.

As of Thursday night, the the Palisades Fire was 6% contained.

Early estimates predict $57 billion in damages, which could possibly cause the state's insurance crisis to swell.

Looting is also a problem. The National Guard has since been requested to protect property.

Many families can no longer recognize their neighborhoods.

A woman was seen carrying the only thing she could find: a piece of tile with turtles on it from her bathroom.

"It was the only thing I found other than a cracked mug," she told ABC News. "So, I took it. Maybe to frame it as a memory."

She said her friends have five family members who lost homes in the Palisades Fire.

The wildfire disaster is exposing a vulnerability in L.A.'s water system.

As crews battled the fast-moving flames, firefighters were hampered by low water pressure and fire hydrants running dry.

Officials say the city's water system simply wasn't designed to deliver such large volumes of water at once.

"Municipal water systems that service our homes and businesses continue to work effectively, however, they are not designed to fight wildfires," said L.A. County public works director Mark Pestrella.

In Pacific Palisades, three large water tanks, each holding about a million gallons, ran out of water.

"We had a tremendous demand on our system and the Palisades," said Janisse Quiñones, CEO of L.A. Department of Water and Power.

Experts tell ABC News that firefighters would have experienced the same issues, even with more tanks, due to the magnitude of the fires.

