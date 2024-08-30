Looking for Labor Day shopping deals? We've done the homework for you

Retailers are rolling out the incentives to get you in their stores and opening your wallet. Experts say you can expect savings of up to 60%. From big box stores to small businesses, everyone is offering deals right now.

A great tip if you're shopping for furniture and appliances, do it in person to see if you can get a floor model. Those will be the most deeply discounted so it's often worth the trip.

But if your only option is to shop online, we've done some homework for you.

"Holiday weekends are always a good time to get a mattress, but in all the years I've been doing this, Labor Day tends to have the best discounts for mattresses, so if that's what you're looking for, this is the time to do it," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

A Beautyrest 12" Medium Firm Mattress (Queen) is as low as $399.99 at Mattress Firm.

This is also a great time to stock up for next summer at Macy's you can get an extra 10 to 20% off already reduced prices and 75% off swimwear.

And get $200 off a Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill and Smoker at Home Depot.

"Labor Day is also a really great time to get a deal on an appliance, and we tend to see those discounts continue on in a week or two after that holiday weekend."

A top-load washing machine from LG is as low as $748 at The Home Depot.

A Samsung dryer is as low as $798 at AJ Madison and The Home Depot.

Also at Home Depot we found a fridge for $1,000 off.

Plus at Lowes there's an all in one washer/dryer for $900 off.

If you're looking for furniture we found a couch at Macy's is almost half off!

And for electronics we found a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i priced as low as $439.99 at Staples down from $679.99.

And a 9th generation Apple iPad for $199 on Amazon, the original price was $329.

And finally, here's a pro tip: If you're on the fence about buying something now or next month, CR says you might want to wait.

"Amazon just announced it's holding a big sale in October. A lot of other retailers will do the same thing. And then in November, we've got all the holiday sales coming up. So you're going to see more discounts, more deals, more savings as the months roll on."

Shopping online makes it easy to compare prices and get additional savings with browser extensions, but also do a price search on your phone when you're in-store. If the online price is lower, many retailers will honor that price and some will match competitor prices.