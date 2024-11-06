South Jersey man killed in hit-and-run crash; police search for clues

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Lance Brinkman Jr. had been walking on the 900 block of Turnersville Road in Pine Hill, New Jersey when police say a driver hit him and sped off.

"He was a loving, he was a caring kid. He would do anything for anybody," said Lisa Kunze, who says Brinkman was her son's best friend.

Lance Brinkman Jr.

She said Brinkman was the life of the party, enjoyed watching cop shows, and was the glue of his friend group.

"A life was lost and it shouldn't have been lost," said Kunze.

Pine Hill police are asking for help. They are looking for witnesses, video, and any information about the vehicle involved.

"It doesn't matter why you drove away, just please turn yourself in because you're making matters worse by not doing so," said Kunze. "It's tragic to the kids. They lost one of their best friends. It's one boy out of the group. It's hitting them very hard."

Brinkman's friends started a fundraiser for his funeral. The community has raised thousands of dollars so far.

Friends are holding a vigil for him Friday evening at the scene of the accident before the funeral.