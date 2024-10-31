All lanes of I-495 at Christina River Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware, closed due to serious crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- All lanes of Interstate 495 in both directions at the Christina River Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware, are closed due to a serious crash.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-495 over the Christina River.

It involves a tanker truck and another vehicle.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see the front end of a truck wedged underneath the tanker.

There has been no word on how the crash happened, if there are any injuries or how long the roadway will be closed.

Delaware State Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

Delaware State Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.


