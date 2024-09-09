Last-minute preparations underway ahead of Harris/Trump presidential debate in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last-minute preparations are underway at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

It's all the buzz as the city gears up for the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

"There's so much history here, so I think there's no better place to have it other than Philly," said Ankita Prasad from Center City.

Excitement is building across the city as the debate approaches. It's set to take place on September 10 at 9 p.m.

Voters are calling it a pivotal moment in this election.

"Kamala hasn't really been in a debate. He (Trump) has been in the most debates out of any presidential candidate, so he has experience, but I think she'll still do well," explained Craig Thomas from Queen Village.

RELATED | Harris-Trump ABC News presidential debate: How to watch, what to know

Crews are putting the final touches on both the inside and outside of the National Constitution Center. 6abc has partnered with ABC News to host the event.

What the candidates plan to do during their first year in office and policy are top of mind for voters.

"I really want to talk about immigration, obviously everybody does. The economy, tax cuts," said Nick Bosshardt from Ridley.

But what voters say they really want to hear is a clean dialogue between Trump and Harris.

SEE ALSO | ABC News releases rules for presidential debate between Harris, Trump in Philadelphia

"I'm not so concerned about what they discuss, just that they give legitimate answers. I would like to hear the actual questions that are asked answered," explained Josh Salmon.

Temporary street closures are already in place for the debate. Beginning early Tuesday, September 10, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market streets, between 4th and 7th streets.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street.

The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed beginning Tuesday morning.

I-676 westbound is expected to remain open but may close if necessary.

No one will be permitted inside those secure closure points. Arch and Race Streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the event.

Closures will remain in effect until the event area is cleared which is expected Wednesday.

Employees who work inside the secure zone should access their building through an entry point at 7th and Arch Streets.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.