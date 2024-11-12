Philadelphia City Council hearings begin on proposed 76ers arena in Center City

Philadelphia City Council kicked off a series of hearings for the proposed 76ers arena in Center City on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council kicked off a series of hearings for the proposed 76ers arena in Center City on Tuesday.

Officials from Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration were still answering questions about the plan on Tuesday afternoon.

The project, called 76 Place, is in the first stages of possible approval.

A total of eight days of hearings between now and December have been scheduled to discuss the proposal.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district that would house the arena, introduced the legislation last month.

Parker has already voiced her support for the controversial project, which opponents say would have a negative impact on surrounding communities including neighboring Chinatown.

Some of the questioning Tuesday morning included topics such as the economics of the deal.

The proposal includes an economic opportunity plan, or EOP. The goal would be to help women, minority and disabled-owned businesses and communities have an equal chance to benefit from the project.

They've also talked about issues like the traffic that a new arena could create in Center City, saying that, in order to be successful, about 40% of people who attend events would have to take public transportation.

Administration officials also say the Sixers will pay for cleanup after events.

"We negotiated a union-supporting agreement with SEIU, Unite Here, building trades and carpenters. We also focused on preserving and enhancing Chinatown as a guiding principle, including by responding to long-standing challenges arising over many decades," said Mayor Parker's Chief of Staff Tiffany Thurman.

However, many residents are worried about how 76 Place would impact the culture and affordability of neighborhoods like Chinatown.

Supporters of Chinatown gathered to protest the arena on Tuesday.

"I do not think Chinatown can coexist with the arena. I think the impact would be devastating for Chinatown," said Seth Anderson-Oberman, executive director of Reclaim Philadelphia.

There's no public comment at Tuesday's meeting or one on Wednesday, when officials with the Sixers will testify and answer questions.

Members of the public will get a chance to have their say at five hearings starting November 19.