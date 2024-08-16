Students, staff tour new elementary school facility in Philadelphia's Overbrook section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday was an exciting day for the students, faculty and staff of Lewis College Cassidy Academics Plus School in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

The school's brand-new facility opened for a tour just ten days before school starts.

Action News also got a look inside the new facility.

"I like it cause it has a lot of color. The old Cassidy didn't have a lot of color. So, I think it brings more smiles, more energy," said 8th grader, Yasir.

After a $62 million investment, the school will serve pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Spanning more than 87,000 square feet, it features brand-new classrooms with state-of-the-art technology, including WiFi and smartboards.

Vibrant colors fill the hallways with words of affirmation like, "I am Worthy," displayed for all to see.

There is also a sprawling outdoor play area with all brand-new equipment.

"My favorite part is the cafeteria because it looks like we are at a restaurant," said 5th grader, Jaziyah.

"They have a school that they can actually call home. They aren't sharing anything, it's their school, and it's memories for them," said Curtis Anders, from Overbrook.

This school will accommodate 600 students, as the first bell rings on August 26.

