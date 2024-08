When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke filling the home.

1 rescued from house fire in New Castle County

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is safe after being rescued from a house fire in New Castle County, Delaware.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 1700 block of Limestone Road in Stanton, just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke filling the home.

That person was rushed to the hospital.

Action News is working to get an update on their condition.