Local senior citizens paint a picture of their passions for exhibition held by Camden County College

Senior citizens in Camden County are having their art work on full display for community members to experience.

Senior citizens in Camden County are having their art work on full display for community members to experience.

Senior citizens in Camden County are having their art work on full display for community members to experience.

Senior citizens in Camden County are having their art work on full display for community members to experience.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Community members with lots of life experience to draw from have channeled it into their artwork.

Local senior citizens paint a picture of their life stories for this exhibition and contest.

It's being displayed by Camden County College at the William G. Rohrer Center for all to see until September 18th, 2024.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.