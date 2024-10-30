Longtime 6abc host, community staple Wally Kennedy dies at 76 years old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks a sad day for the 6abc family and many local TV viewers.

Wally Kennedy, a longtime host of 'AM Philadelphia' and 'AM Live' here at 6abc, has died. He was 76 years old.

Every morning for decades, Philadelphia viewers watched him host the show that covered everything from entertainment to true crime to the city's social scene.

As the show evolved to 'Philly After Midnight,' Wally evolved too, bringing a late-night edge to the show.

In addition to the lighter fare, Wally often interviewed some of the biggest names in Philadelphia news and also hosted Inside Story, Sunday Live, and community parades.

Wally left 6abc in 2004 and went on to teach at Temple University.

He continued to broadcast as well, delivering the news on KYW Newsradio.

Everyone at 6abc shares their condolences with Wally's friends and family.