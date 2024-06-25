Longwood Gardens' summer splendor features Festival of Fountains with music and more

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New garden spaces and the Festival of Fountains make summer one of the best times of year to take in the floral scenery at Longwood Garden.

Now through October 27, tickets are available for performances across all presentations.

After a two-year hiatus, guests can once again enjoy the Conservatory Overlook, reimagined with yellowwood trees and tiered vistas.

Returning are the dramatic Fireworks & Fountains Shows -- with new performances, an enhanced sound system, and reserved seating.

Longwood's popular Illuminated Fountain Performances flow on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, with a variety of musical styles.

Festive Fridays offer bell tower climbs and special concessions, and the highlight Wine & Jazz Festival on September 14th features a distinguished lineup with headliner Diane Reeves.

The Summer Performance Series brings award-winning performers throughout the season, including Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes on August 25th.

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

Festival of Fountains runs through October 27th