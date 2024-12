Suspect wanted for burglaries in Lower Merion Township and Media: Police

Suspect wanted for burglaries in Lower Merion Township and Media: Police

Suspect wanted for burglaries in Lower Merion Township and Media: Police

Suspect wanted for burglaries in Lower Merion Township and Media: Police

Suspect wanted for burglaries in Lower Merion Township and Media: Police

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police are searching for a man allegedly connected to three burglaries along the Main Line.

On November 27, authorities responded to a break-in on the 1100 block of Maplecrest Circle in Gladwyne around 9:06 p.m.

After investigating, police suspect he was involved in two other robberies on the 400 block of East Jefferson Street in Media, Delaware County the previous night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-649-1000.