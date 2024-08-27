New 'bat dog' for Phillies single-A affiliate, Clearwater Threshers, goes viral for debut gone wrong

The Clearwater Threshers, the single-A affiliate of the Phillies, welcomed Lucy May to the team on Friday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) -- A newly appointed "bat dog" is going viral for doing her duty.

She came out with the zoomies, running all around the field to greet her new teammates and fans.

But just a few moments later, Lucy May ran to the grass in front of second base and started doing a different kind of business amid all the excitment!

Regardless, she stole everyone's heart and the team plans to give her a second chance -- despite a debut gone wrong.

