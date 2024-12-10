UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect went from Philly to Pittsburgh after the murder: Officials

Multiple law enforcement officials have identified Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Authorities are retracing the steps of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect who was arrested Monday after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was charged with five crimes in Pennsylvania and is being held without bail. Charges could be filed against him in the murder of CEO Brian Thompson as early as Monday or Tuesday, authorities said.

At a press conference, officials announced that the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO has been charged with weapons, forgery and other charges in Pennsylvania.

Mangione was on a Greyhound bus traveling through Altoona on Monday morning, sources said, when he got off and walked into a McDonald's where a witness recognized him from the images of the suspect circulated by police.

Authorities said they're working to trace his movements from New York City to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Mangione was traveling between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with stops in between, including in Altoona.

"We do have a good idea how he got from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But there are some gaps in time. And so before we start laying out, a timeline of his travel, we really need to work through all of that. And, and so we know that at some point, it is likely he was in a variety of locations across the state to include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and points in between," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said they are working to develop a full sense of his timeline in Pennsylvania and how long he has been in Altoona.

On Monday night, Mangione was charged with five crimes, including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing "instruments of crime," according to a newly released criminal complaint.

The charging document alleges that Mangione lied about his identity to police and carried the ghost gun without a license.

When Altoona police asked him if he had ever been to New York City, Mangione started shaking, according to the charging document. He didn't answer the question directly, police said.

Mangione had a ghost gun capable of firing a 9 mm round and a suppressor, police said. The gun and suppressor were "consistent with the weapon used in the murder," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. The gun "may have been made on a 3D printer," police said.

Mangione also had a three-page handwritten document "that speaks to his motivation and mindset," Tisch said.

"It does seem that he had some ill will toward corporate America," police said.

Authorities are going through his writings more thoroughly to understand his motive.

Mangione also had multiple fake IDs with him, including a fake New Jersey ID matching the ID the suspect used to check into a hostel in New York City before the shooting, Tisch said.

He was carrying a U.S. passport that identified him as Luigi Mangione, police said.

Police said it appears Mangione, a 2020 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, acted alone and they did not have his name before now.

Shapiro thanked the individual at McDonald's "who acted as a hero."

"I want to ask all of our fellow Pennsylvanians to demonstrate the same type of thoughtfulness and courage and smarts as the individual at McDonald's did this morning and help law enforcement here in Pennsylvania as we continue with our investigation," Shapiro said during a press briefing Monday evening.

This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. UnitedHealth Group via AP

He also thanked the Altoona police who "acted swiftly" to apprehend Mangione.

Shapiro lamented how some online have celebrated rather than condemned Thompson's killing.

"I understand people have real frustration with our health care system," Shapiro said. "This killer is not a hero. He should not be hailed."

ABC News contributed to this report.