Making sure your ballot is counted on Election Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia ward leaders gathered at the Democratic Headquarters in Northern Liberties to grab money and ballot literature on Thursday.

The funds will be used by the ward leaders to pay people on the ground canvassing and getting people to the polls.

"The committee people who have people who work the polls. Not inside, but outside," said Bob Brady, Chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party. "You'll check and see if somebody voted. If they didn't vote you'll knock on their door, go out and remind them to come out and vote stand and pass out ballots."

City officials said the election is running smoothly so far but there are issues with roughly 3,400 ballots.

They said 1,400 ballots are flawed mail-in ballots, most due to a lack of signature. They're urging voters to track their ballot on the state website vote.pa.gov or vote.phila.gov.

If your ballot is marked as flawed:

"You still have time. You can visit one of the satellite election offices. You can make sure you can put yourself in a position to correct what may have been a common mistake and make sure your vote counts," said Councilman Isaiah Thomas.

Election information has been flooding cell phones. One text from the progressive nonprofit Get Out the Vote non-profit called "AllVote" mistakenly warned people on Tuesday that they may not have voted.

Action News reached out to them today and they apologized and explained that it mistakenly left out "in 2022" in the text and it was an error.

AllVote also told us it issued a correction by text but many people may not have received it after blocking or marking their original text as spam.

"People are so anxious about misinformation and disinformation," said Lauren Cristella with the Committee of 70, a local non-profit for good government.

"If you're getting calls or texts, it's really important that you go to an official source, one of the government sites, to get your information and operate from that," she said.