Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk brings survivors, their supporters together

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Sunday morning, around 12,000 people gathered to walk with one goal in mind, to end breast cancer.

"It's amazing, it's lots of love, everybody's excited for all of the accomplishments and milestones that they've made," said Jamie Brown, of Frederick, Maryland.

People did a 5K around Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The walkers included cancer survivors, people currently going through treatment and folks here to support their friends and family.

"I was diagnosed last March, and cancer free as of October 4th. And survivor. Walking today, with my beautiful nieces as a survivor and I'm so happy," said Ginny Yuhas, of Belmar, NJ.

The crowd was there as part of the 26th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

"If only one person gets aware and goes to the doctor then it's worth it," said Kevin Armstrong, of Sicklerville, NJ.

6abc is a media sponsor, and TaRhonda Thomas emceed the event.

The goal was to fundraise money and raise awareness. Organizers say this morning's event raised around $480,000.

"A celebration of life and survivorship and progress, all of the progress that we've been able to make in breast cancer research, treatment, prevention," said Paula Green, Vice President of the American Cancer Society of Greater Philadelphia.

People of all ages say they felt supported by the big crowd.

"As young people, we're conditioned to think that like it won't impact us, like cancer won't touch us at a young age, but unfortunately cancer doesn't discriminate," said Amanda Boyle, of South Philadelphia.