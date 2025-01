Man accused of sexually abusing children over five decades

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware man stands accused of sexually abusing children over the course of five decades.

The charges came after a fourth-month-long investigation by police in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania.

Six victims came forward alleging abuse by 77-year-old Robert O'Boyle, of Frankford, police said.

The statute of limitations had expired for four of the victims, but charges were approved for two cases.

He is in custody in Delaware pending extradition to Pennsylvania.