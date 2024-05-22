Man accused of stabbing stepfather in the chest at a home in Trevose, Pennsylvania

Man accused of stabbing stepfather in the chest at a home in Trevose, Pennsylvania

Man accused of stabbing stepfather in the chest at a home in Trevose, Pennsylvania

Man accused of stabbing stepfather in the chest at a home in Trevose, Pennsylvania

Man accused of stabbing stepfather in the chest at a home in Trevose, Pennsylvania

TREVOSE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his stepfather in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Angelo Torres-Nantipia was taken into custody at the home where the stabbing happened Tuesday evening on Boston Avenue.

His stepfather, Oscar Macas, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim had obtained a temporary protection from abuse order for his stepson in March.

Torres-Nantipia is being held on a million dollars bond.