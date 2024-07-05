Man accused of stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise from several Delaware stores

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges in connection with multiple retail thefts across New Castle County, Delaware.

Officers responded to the Kohl's along Rocky Run Boulevard for a reported shoplifting in Wilmington on Sunday.

Police arrested 33-year-old Moses Warren nearby.

Officers say they recovered $2,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Kohl's.

Investigators also tied Warren to 18 other shoplifting incidents at Giant, Rite Aid, Royal Farms, Walgreens and Wawa stores in the area.

In total, police believe Warren stole more than $40,000 worth of merchandise.

Two accomplices have yet to be identified.