Suspected killer of mother and military veteran arrested during investigation for stolen car: police

Police arrested 21-year-old Tysean Forsythe, who is suspected in the June murder of North Philadelphia mother and military veteran Heather Rainey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a North Philadelphia mother and military veteran.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tysean Forsythe while investigating a stolen car on Wednesday.

Heather Rainey, 47, was found shot in the chest on the 700 block of West Poplar Street on June 22.

Heather Rainey

Police say Rainey was found shot to death in the street around 11 p.m. Her car was found running nearby with the windows smashed out and a hammer sitting on top.

Police had previously released a picture of two men wanted for questioning in the murder case. It is unclear if Forsythe is one of the men in the photo.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these two men in connection with the murder of Heather Rainey.

Rainey's family previously told Action News that they don't know why she was targeted but believe the killer was trying to steal her car.

Officials have not commented on the possible motive for the killing.