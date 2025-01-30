Man with autism robbed while waiting for bus in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.
Police say the victim was waiting for a bus on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue at 7:14 a.m. on Jan. 24.
A man and a woman approached the victim and told him to get money from the ATM inside a restaurant.
Investigators say the victim withdrew $200.
The man then took the money and the victim's wallet and ran off.
If you recognize either suspect, you can contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).