Man with autism robbed while waiting for bus in Germantown

Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are on the loose after police say a man with autism was robbed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Police say the victim was waiting for a bus on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue at 7:14 a.m. on Jan. 24.

A man and a woman approached the victim and told him to get money from the ATM inside a restaurant.

Investigators say the victim withdrew $200.

The man then took the money and the victim's wallet and ran off.

If you recognize either suspect, you can contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).