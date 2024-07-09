Man critically injured after being shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. Police believe there were at least two shooters.

It happened just before midnight in the 6200 block of Arch Street, near Hirst Street.

Officers said they arrived to find the man in and out of consciousness, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police recovered shell casings from a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun from the scene.

Right now, police do not have a suspect or motive. However, there are surveillance cameras about a block away, which police hope captured some clues.