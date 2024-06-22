Man in custody after homicide of female Temple University student in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody following the homicide of a female Temple University student in North Philadelphia.

University officials said in a statement they would not release her identity until her family is notified.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Willington Street around 4 a.m. Saturday for a reported medical emergency.

They found the body of a 20-year-old woman inside, saying she suffered from blunt force trauma.

Investigators are calling her death a homicide and a domestic incident.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the case and charges are pending.

His name has not been released.

Temple said in a statement it has been in contact with the family to provide support.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and the entire Temple community in the wake of this senseless tragedy," the statement reads. "Support services are available for students, faculty and staff."