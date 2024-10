Man dies after being stabbed at West Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being stabbed at a gas station in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday at the Exxon in the 200 block of N. 63rd Street.

The suspect was last seen on foot, heading west on Vine Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.