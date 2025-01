Man dies after being shot mulitple times in Philadelphia's Frankford section

A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened on the 1800 block of Wakeling Street just after 10:15 a.m.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.