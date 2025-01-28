Man dies in double shooting; responding Philadelphia officer fatally shoots attacking dog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a home in the city's Parkside neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 4100 block of Leidy Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two men had been shot.

A 56-year-old man who lived at the residence died from his injuries after being shot twice in the abdomen, according to police.

The second victim, a 45-year-old man, was shot in the hand. He is listed as stable.

Investigators say they have a strong lead on the shooter's identity.

We're also told that while trying to help the victims, a dog bit a responding officer's boot. The officer, who was not injured, discharged their weapon, killing the dog.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

