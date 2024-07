Man on electric motorized scooter killed in Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood.

Police say a 19-year-old was fatally shot just three blocks away from his home.

The victim was riding an electric motorized scooter at Ditman and Levick streets when he was shot.

All police know about the shooting is that the gunfire came from the passenger side of a dark-colored sedan.

