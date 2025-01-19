Man faces charges for attempted child luring in Falls Township

Investigators believe Martin has committed similar crimes before.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Falls Township man now faces charges after police say he tried to lure a child into his vehicle.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was walking along Pebble Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday when 54-year-old Gene Martin came up to him and told him to get in his truck.

The boy ran away and told his parents, who then called police.

Martin was arraigned Friday and charged with attempted child luring.

Investigators believe Martin has committed similar crimes before.