Man fatally run over by car in Philadelphia after popping wheelie on dirt bike, falling off

Authorities say the dirt bike was stolen from the crash scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dirt biker is dead after a crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at North Lawrence Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say a man in his late 20s was on a dirt bike going eastbound on Lehigh Avenue when he began doing wheelies.

The wheelies caused the man to fall off his bike, authorities say.

According to police, an SUV driven by a female driver then ran the man over.

The woman remained on the scene after the collision, investigators noted.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No further information has been released.