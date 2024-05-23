Man found shot outside ex-girlfriend's house in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot multiple times outside of his ex-girlfriend's home in Philadelphia's Ogontz section.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Wister and Church streets.

Police arrived to find the 33-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk, with several gunshot wounds to his chest and torso.

They say it was clear the shooter was standing very close to the victim.

There are several surveillance cameras in the area that police are hoping captured some clues to help with their investigation.

