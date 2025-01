Man injured after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of N. Palethorp Street.

Police say the suspect was firing gunshots into a house, and that bullet holes could be seen inside and outside of the residence.

The victim was shot in the back and a gun was recovered from the scene, officials said.

There has been no word on a motive.