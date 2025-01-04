Man killed, woman injured after being hit by SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after they were struck by a Route 84 SEPTA bus on Friday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Front Street and Washington Avenue in the city's Queen Village neighborhood.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, identified as a woman, was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on her condition.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who is impacted by this tragic incident. SEPTA is committed to fully assisting Philadelphia Police in the accident investigation. SEPTA's System Safety Division is also conducting its own examination of the incident," said SEPTA in a statement to Action News.

"The safety of the riders and communities we serve is our top priority. We are committed to full transparency with the public as we learn more from the System Safety investigation," the statement continued.

Officials say the bus was traveling westbound on Washington Avenue when the incident occurred.

Further details on the crash have not been released.