Man pleads guilty to posing as nurse to sexually assault women at urgent care in Montgomery County

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to posing as a nurse to sexually assault women in Montgomery County.

Ramon Garcia, of Philadelphia, was arrested in April.

The assaults happened at Carbon Health Urgent Care facilities in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township, Pa.

Police say Garcia was a medical assistant who performed unauthorized pelvic exams. His actual duties included signing in patients, taking vital signs, and taking blood samples only if directed by a physician.

In one case, Garcia also allegedly made verbal advances, asking a victim if she was in a relationship and if she had any fantasies.

Garcia faces 5 to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced.

At the time of Garcia's arrest, Carbon Health Urgent Care said it was "fully cooperating with law enforcement" and said the "safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities."

