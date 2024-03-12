Urgent care worker accused of assaulting 2 women in Jenkintown

Ramon Garcia allegedly made verbal advances, asking the victim if she was in a relationship and if she had any fantasies.

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An urgent care worker was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault after police say he assaulted two women at the facility where he worked, and police are worried there are more victims out there.

The investigation began on March 1, when a woman came to the Abington Township Police Department to report an incident.

Investigators say the woman told police she visited the Carbon Health Urgent Care at 1585 The Fairway in the Jenkintown section of the township for a drug screening.

When she arrived, police say she was met by an employee who was later identified as Ramon Garcia of Philadelphia.

Ramon Garcia

The victim told police that Garcia said she needed to urinate in a cup and that she was randomly selected to "be observed." Garcia then watched the victim urinate in the cup, according to police.

After the sample was taken, the victim said Garcia gave her his phone number and asked if she would go on a date with him. While the case was being investigated, police say another report came in.

On March 10, a second female victim told Abington police that she was inappropriately touched during an examination at Carbon Health Urgent Care.

She reported that she went to the clinic on March 9, where she was met by Garcia at the front desk. Garcia identified himself as a nurse and led her to an exam room, according to police.

Investigators say Garcia had the victim undress, then inappropriately touched her while conducting a pelvic exam.

At another point during the encounter, the victim told police Garcia helped her remove her pants a second time and began to touch her again.

She stated that Garcia then began to move his head closer to her pelvic area, so she told him "no" and got dressed.

Garcia then allegedly made verbal advances, asking the victim if she was in a relationship and if she had any fantasies. Police say Garcia again gave his number to the victim when she left the office.

Garcia was later arrested while working his shift at the urgent care.

Police news conference on arrest of Jenkintown urgent care worker

Investigators revealed he was employed there as a medical assistant, whose duties included signing in patients, taking vital signs, and taking blood samples only if directed by a physician.

Police said he was not authorized to undress patients and he was not trained, instructed, or permitted to conduct examinations or observe urine sample tests. Garcia is also not a licensed nurse, according to police.

He has been charged with felony sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and invasion of privacy.

Det. Lt. Steve Fink of the Abington Police Dept. said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference that he's "very concerned" there are additional victims.

"In some of the conversations we had with the suspect afterward leads us to believe that there may be additional victims out there," Fink said.

Garcia has worked for Carbon Health Urgent Care since July 2023, working at locations in Montgomery Township and Dresher, Pa. He has worked at the Abington location since Jan. 2024.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 267-536-1102.

Carbon Health Urgent Care sent the following statement to Action News on this incident:

"We were made aware today of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct against a Medical Assistant at our Jenkintown, PA location. We were shocked by these allegations. We can share that this individual is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and other relevant authorities.



The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone who seeks care at our facilities.



We understand the impact this news may have on our patients and the community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this matter to come forward and report to law enforcement."