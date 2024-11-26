Man in Philadelphia sentenced to jail after brandishing gun in dispute over a parking space

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 34-year-old man will now spend up to eight years behind bars for brandishing a gun in a dispute over a parking space.

Video of the incident from March 2023 shows Yousef Purdie approaching a senior transportation van in a parking space outside a laundromat in Philadelphia's East Parkside section and threatening the 76-year-old driver.

Purdie was demanding the driver move so he could park in that spot.

When the man in the transportation van refused, police say Purdie brandished a firearm before returning to his vehicle.

Police say Purdie's girlfriend and two children were in that car with him at the time.

Responding officers found the weapon in Purdie's girlfriend's purse, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

He has been sentenced to four to eight years in jail.

Following his conviction, the District Attorney's Office announced a new round of grants is now available for community groups that support elder victims of crime.

If you or someone you know 60 or older has been the victim of a crime, police urge you to contact the elder justice unit at (215) 686-5700 or email DA_Elder_VW@phila.gov.

