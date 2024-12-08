Video from the Action Cam shows the storefront shattered from gunfire.

Man shot, killed outside store in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting is under investigation in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a man was shot in the chest while in the parking lot of a store in Whitehall Township.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of MacArthur Road.

The victim is identified as a 46-year-old man from Palmerton, PA.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.