Man shot in head at Bucks County gentleman's club

Investigators are still working to find a suspect and a motive.

Investigators are still working to find a suspect and a motive.

Investigators are still working to find a suspect and a motive.

Investigators are still working to find a suspect and a motive.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Bucks County Gentleman's club.

Police arrived to the scene at "The Border" in Morrisville, around 1:15 this morning.

The victim was found shot in the head, just outside a side door.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Investigators are still working to find a suspect and a motive.