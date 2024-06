Man shot outside pizza shop in West Philadelphia

Man shot outside pizza shop in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot as he was about to walk into a pizza shop in West Philadelphia.

The gunfire rang out just after 9 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Market streets.

Police say a masked gunman in a gray hoodie approached the victim and opened fire.

The 36-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Detectives are going through surveillance video as they try to figure out who shot the man and why.

