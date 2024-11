Man shot at playground in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot a man at a park in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at Stenton Playground on the 1700 block of West Courtland Street.

Authorities say the 35-year-old victim was shot twice in the right arm.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

No weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.