Man shot by police in Point Breeze was carrying airsoft-style BB gun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the man who was shot by police in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood earlier this week was carrying an airsoft-style BB gun.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday when two sheriff's deputies and an employee from the Department of Licenses and Inspections arrived to carry out an inspection at a home.

At some point, the trio was reportedly confronted by a 36-year-old man who was carrying an airsoft car that looked like a rifle.

Police say the alleged gunman took off on foot, walking east on Morris Street, when he ultimately encountered officers on the 1600 block of Moore Street near Chadwick Street.

"He turned with the weapon, and one officer fired and he was struck - he was struck in the right side. He was immediately scooped and taken to the hospital by police," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The suspect remains in the hospital.

The 46-year-old officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation. Police say the officer is a 17-year veteran of the department.